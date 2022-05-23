HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures dropped into a more comfortable mid-70s, Springfield area families made up for time lost when the oppressive weekend temperatures kept them indoors.

Tommy Collette of Chicopee found conditions at Holyoke’s Community Field Park ideal for a visit to the playground area. He and his family wanted no part of the dangerous discomforts that accompanied a whole weekend of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

“It would have been way too hot, it would have been dangerous for the kids,” Collette said. “The heat would have gotten to them, they probably would have gotten heat exhaustion. So it’s better to have stayed inside, in the cool air when it’s that hot.”

The only incentive to get out of the house with past weekend would have been for the emergency spray pad activation at Community Field.

Holyoke’s active parks director Maureen Tisdell took pity on overheated families and ordered an early opening to the park’s spray pad all day Saturday and Sunday.