Aftermath of Wednesday’s storm in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is still dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday night’s storm that brought heavy rain and winds to the region.

Many residents in Springfield and the surrounding areas are expected to come out and be cleaning up the debris still around their yards after Wednesday’s storm.

The storm uprooted trees and pulled wires off of utility poles – damaging some cars around the area.

In Orange, some residents in rural areas are expected to be without power for at least another day.

22News saw emergency crew all around western Massachusetts the past couple days, dealing with the aftermath. Luckily no injuries have been reported from the storm.