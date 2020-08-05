Aftermath: Tropical Storm Isaias leaves behind significant damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tropical Storm Isaias hit western Massachusetts leaving behind significant damage.

On Orange Street in Springfield, people had to use chainsaws to get this enormous tree out of the road. The tree was so big, that a part of it was laying on top of a house across the street from where it once stood. A truck used a crane to pick up the pieces that were chopped up to put it in the bed of the truck

According to Barnes Airport in Westfield, the peak wind gust of the storm was 62 mph. Crews across western Massachusetts are in recovery mode Wednesday morning. They’ve been busy clearing a lot of roads, but there’s still more work to be done.

