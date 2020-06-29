AG: East Longmeadow-based company to pay $1M for lying to get contracts with UMass Amherst

In this Nov. 24, 2015, photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Healey speaks during an event where Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation at the Statehouse in Boston to battle deadly opioid abuse. As Healey begins her second year in office in 2016, the Democrat says she loves her job even when she feels like there arent […]

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The state Attorney General’s Office on Monday announced that an East Longmeadow-based tile and carpet company along with its owners will pay $1 million to settle claims that they purposely gave false information to obtain contracts with UMass Amherst.

A complaint filed by Attorney General Maura Healey’ Office alleges that Dimauro Carpet & Tile, Inc., along with its current and former owners, Vincent Dimauro, Patricia Dimauro, and Paul Beturne, “violated the Massachusetts False Claims Act when the company submitted knowingly false applications to the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) to obtain certification in the category of Floor Covering, and then relied on those certifications and other false statements in bids for contracts it submitted to UMass.”

In September 2016 and October 2019, the AG said Dimauro and its owners submitted two bids for flooring installation contracts at UMass that listed the names of five alleged employees who would be performing the work. The complaint, however, stated that none of the individuals listed in the bid were employees of Dimauro.

Instead, without UMass’ required written permission, the company hired subcontractors to perform the flooring installation work, and then allegedly filed more than 100 false weekly payroll reports with UMass claiming to have paid the state’s prevailing wage rate and fabricating the number of hours worked on each job.

The owners will pay the state $950,000 over the next five years, and pay $50,000 toward a three-year monitoring program conducted by an independent ethics and compliance review organization to ensure it is complying with bids, contracts, prevailing wage, weekly wage reports, and DCAMM applications.

The independent monitor will prepare comprehensive written reports and provide annual updates to the AG’s Office about the company’s compliance.

Anyone with information about suspected fraud or abuse relating to state or municipal contracts or funds is urged to contact the False Claims Division’s tip line at 617-963-2600.