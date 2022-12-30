SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An appeals court will hear arguments next week regarding the dismissal of indictments against the leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

In September of 2020, a statewide grand jury had indicted the former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and Medical Director Dr. David Clinton for their alleged roles in the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. Just over a year later, a Hampden Superior Court judge granted both defendants’ motions to dismiss the indictments.

Attorney General Maura Healey filed an appeal. That appeal will be heard on Wednesday before the State Supreme Judicial Court.