AG Healey celebrates Earth day in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey will join Springfield officials and community partners to announce a new air quality monitoring project for Earth Day on April 22.
The event will take place at Adams Park located between Dearborn St. and Roosevelt Ave. on Wilbraham Rd. The project will place air quality sensors throughout the city to measure air pollution levels and provide data to inform public health responses.
AG Healey and staff from her Environmental Protection Division will also plant five trees, two Musashino Zelkova and three Heritage River Birch. The City of Springfield, Yale University, and the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts are also part of the project.