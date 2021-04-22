AG Healey celebrates Earth day in Springfield

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks with members of the media after testifying before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in Boston. Healey is filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing the Constitution prohibits discrimination against same-sex marriage. Healey has encouraged the testimony of same-sex couples […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey will join Springfield officials and community partners to announce a new air quality monitoring project for Earth Day on April 22.

The event will take place at Adams Park located between Dearborn St. and Roosevelt Ave. on Wilbraham Rd. The project will place air quality sensors throughout the city to measure air pollution levels and provide data to inform public health responses.

AG Healey and staff from her Environmental Protection Division will also plant five trees, two Musashino Zelkova and three Heritage River Birch. The City of Springfield, Yale University, and the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts are also part of the project.