HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Before making an appearance at the Sheriff’s summer cookout, Attorney General Maura Healey was shooting hoops with youth from the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood initiative.

Healey teamed up with State Senator John Velis, Representative Orlando Ramos and other elected officials, taking to the court for a 5v5 showdown. 22News spoke with members of the Safe Neighborhood Initiative, they told us why it’s so important for local youth to feel engaged.

“I just think it brings people together, getting the AG to see the Holyoke Safe Community Initiative and everything that they do for the community of Holyoke, I think its a really big deal,” said Senator Velis.

AG Healey is currently on a community basketball tour, she’ll pop up on another court in Massachusetts next week.