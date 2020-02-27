AG Healey to announce actions that will improve access to behavioral health care

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey is scheduled to announce actions to improve access to behavioral health care in Massachusetts Thursday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News AG Healey will announce a series of major actions that will lower barriers to behavioral health services for more than one million Massachusetts residents.

The announcement will be at the Boston Medical Center for 11:30 a.m.

The following people will be in attendance: