AG Healey to announce actions that will improve access to behavioral health care

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey is scheduled to announce actions to improve access to behavioral health care in Massachusetts Thursday morning.
According to a news release sent to 22News AG Healey will announce a series of major actions that will lower barriers to behavioral health services for more than one million Massachusetts residents.
The announcement will be at the Boston Medical Center for 11:30 a.m.
The following people will be in attendance:
- Attorney General Maura Healey
- Kate Walsh, Boston Medical Center President, and CEO
- Secretary Marylou Sudders, Executive Office of Health and Human Services
- Marty Cohen, MetroWest Health Foundation President, and CEO
- David C. Henderson, Boston Medical Center Psychiatrist-in-Chief
- Monica Luke, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Mass Advocacy Director
- Eva Stahl, patient advocate