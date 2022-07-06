CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning was given Wednesday night from the state’s Attorney Generals’ Office for people seeking reproductive care, including abortions.

The concern is about Crisis Pregnancy Centers and what the Attorney General is calling deceptive advertisements that may be misleading to people seeking an abortion. In a post Roe v. Wade world, a new worry for people trying to seek abortion services.

State Attorney General Maura Healey issued a warning about the possible dangers of Crisis Pregnancy Centers, also known as CPCs.

“The peril of the crisis pregnancy centers is that they are often masquerading as real clinics, which they are not.” Cheryl Zoll, Tapestry Health CEO.

Healey said the clinics are typically not licensed medical facilities and that they do not, “provide comprehensive reproductive healthcare,” adding that they seek to prevent people from accessing abortion services.

The city of Sommerville was one of the first communities here in the commonwealth to place bans on deceptive advertisements by CPCs.

22News spoke with a city councilor from Sommerville who made their way to Easthampton in hopes to stop that from happening here in Western Massachusetts.

The Easthampton community is gathering for a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would ban CPCs from falsely advertising reproductive healthcare.

“It is ensuring that if they do operate within the city limits that they are creating accurate medical information, that they are making sure that they aren’t misleading people, and if they don’t then they are fined,” said Kristen Strezo, Somerville City Councilor.

Easthampton residents are still waiting for a final decision on that ordinance. In the meantime, AG Healey advises those who are seeking reproductive healthcare to be cautious.

This includes being on the lookout for centers advertising free pregnancy tests or abortion counseling, but do not provide abortion services. Healey says these centers may attempt to delay your appointment, or even use tactics to pressue you into continuing the pregnancy. Many CPCs are located near clinics that provide abortions.

And if you have concerns about your crisis pregnancy center, you can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.