AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley art lovers are making plans now to visit this weekend’s third Annual Arts and Crafts Festival at the Agawam Polish American Club.

The two day event presents the latest creations from dozens of artists and artisans who make their home in Agawam. Ceil Rossi, the president of Agawam’s Community Artists and Artisans, showed 22News what you can expect to see this weekend at the Polish American Club.

“We have over 60 artists inside the hall and outside in the pavilion. We have water color and pottery… we’re having an array of everything,” said Rossi.

She said net proceeds from this weekend’s event will help create art scholarships for deserving students.