AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam’s third annual arts and crafts festival earned a lot of new friends and supporters this past weekend. Folks visiting the Agawam Polish-American Club were treated to a vast assortment of artwork prepared by numerous artists and artisans who live in Agawam.

Organizer Ceil Rossi told 22News Sunday afternoon that her group was delighted to share the experience with so many visitors, “It has been a fabulous, fabulous show. We had almost nine hundred people yesterday, and today was full again. The parking lot was so full, we needed a couple of guys there with yellow flags.”

Dozens of talented people were responsible for the many works of art that pleased the 2,000 visitors to the festival this weekend.