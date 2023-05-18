AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atrium at Cardinal Drive Assisted Living Community in Agawam has been recognized as one of the top memory care communities in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

In the recently published second annual Best Senior Living ratings, The Atrium earned the prestigious 2022-2023 Best Memory Care Excellence Award, distinguishing itself as the only assisted living community in the greater Springfield area to receive this honor.

The selection process for the award involved a comprehensive survey of residents and family members, who provided valuable feedback on various aspects of the community. The Atrium achieved the highest possible rating for memory care, receiving excellent scores in crucial areas including overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping, and location.

Benchmark, the company behind The Atrium, is immensely proud of this achievement and credits its dedicated team of over 6,000 associates for their hard work, compassion, and commitment. Tom Grape, founder, chairman, and CEO of Benchmark, expressed his gratitude, stating, “It’s their shared purpose of transforming lives through human connection that earned Benchmark these U.S. News & World Report awards and continues to separate Benchmark communities from other senior living companies.”

The Atrium at Cardinal Drive offers specialized assisted living with a focus on memory care, providing a secure and engaging environment for residents. The community boasts chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation, and assistance with daily activities such as dressing and medication management. In addition to the comfortable living spaces, The Atrium features various amenities, including a secure outdoor courtyard for seasonal dining, a hair salon, private dining room, recreation room, and a library.

The community’s Mind & Memory Care program has been recognized for its excellence and innovation in supporting individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. With round-the-clock care providers who are trained in memory loss, communication, and empathy, residents receive the highest level of support. The neighborhoods within The Atrium have been thoughtfully designed to provide a homelike atmosphere and offer unique features that promote familiarity and well-being.

Cheryl Moran, Executive Director of The Atrium, expressed her team’s commitment to providing exceptional care and experiences for the residents, saying, “Exceeding expectations every day is what we strive for, so it’s incredibly exciting to have our dedication recognized by an industry leader like U.S. News.”