AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The founders of Millennium Press in Agawam were recognized Friday as the Massachusetts Small Business Persons of the Year.

Employees, friends, and supporters, including Congressman Richard Neal, came out to honor Jim and Kelly Sullivan, who where chosen out of 700,000 small businesses in Massachusetts by the Small Business Association to be recognized as the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year.

The Sullivan’s worked hard on growing their business, which started out in a single car garage. The business, which survived the 2008 financial crisis and COVID, is a full service print shop that now operates out of a 20,000 square foot facility. The Sullivan’s acknowledge their employees as key to success.

“That’s the biggest thing, our employees are number one to us. They’re like family, we’ve had some of them for almost thirty years. Longevity… they are the backbone of this business. They keep this business going every day,” said Kelly Sullivan, Vice President of Millennium Press.

The Sullivan’s added that retaining their employees during the pandemic was made possible through the support and guidance they received from the Small Business Association.