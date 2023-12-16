AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Wreaths Across America Day, and on Saturday, thousands of wreaths will be placed at Veteran`s headstones in Agawam.

More than 9,000 wreaths will be put on the headstones of our fallen soldiers in Agawam on Saturday. During the ceremony, people will gather at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam where wreaths will be laid for each branch of service.

A 100-year-old Army Veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge, met General George S. Patton, and received the Bronze Star, will be in attendance, laying the wreath for the Army.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and if you attend, you can park at Six Flags New England. There will be bus shuttles starting at 8 a.m.

This is not just happening in Agawam, as more than 4,000 other locations across the country will be honoring veterans.