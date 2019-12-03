1  of  21
Agawam church holds services despite snow, slick roads

Hampden County

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A small group of people braved the snow and slick road conditions in Feeding Hills on Monday night to attend church services during the advent season.

Sacred Heart Church held an Advent Mission, Holy Mass, and Healing Service. The church invited Father Kisito from the Archdiocese of the Benin Republic in Africa to officiate.

Advent is a season observed in many Christian churches as the coming or second coming of Christ.

“I pray that all those who may be still struggling with their faith to open themselves with these new experiences – because it can be life-changing,” said Pastoral Minister, Deb Briancesco.

Parishioners were also given the opportunity to bring kosher salt and olive oil to Monday night’s event for Father Kisito to bless.

