Agawam church hosts first-ever Christmas drive-thru

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 45-year Christmas tradition is being altered this year due to the pandemic. But a local church’s message of hope still holds true.

Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam held their first-ever Christmas Drive-thru Friday evening. The mini church tour contains live displays, characters, carolers, and thousands of lights.

Lead Pastor Stephen Thee told 22News the event is free, but they’re accepting donations which are being used to build schools in Latin America.

“We still wanted to give the pioneer valley a free gift so we set up the drive-thru instead of the singing Christmas tree,” said Thee.

A Bethany Christmas continues Saturday and Sunday, and all of next weekend too.