Agawam church serves community hot meals, live entertainment

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Agawam had the chance to order a hot meal with some live festive music, courtesy of the Agawam Congregational Church.

Partners Restaurant provided meals that included baked chicken, a vegetable, and mashed potatoes with gravy Friday night. The organizer of the event told 22News they’re excited to give back to the community again.

“Well given this COVID situation, we had to make sure that the Agawam Congregational Church could try to do some suppers again,” said Roberta Page. “We obviously haven’t done one since February this year.”

Children were also given free maze activity booklets at the event.