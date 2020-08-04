Agawam City Council debate city’s sports nickname during meeting

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The longstanding controversy over the town of Agawam’s sports nickname “The Brownies” was debated at a City Council meeting Monday evening at the senior center.

Opponents argue the nickname is offensive since Agawam High School uses Native American imagery as part of its mascot. Councilor George Bitzas is proposing a resolution in support of the town’s brown and orange colors and nickname.

And while there are various theories about where the brownies nickname comes from, some have called to change it recently. While the council meeting was closed to the public, we spoke with residents about how they feel about changing the name.

“I think we were just trying to represent the Native Americans and not put them or harm or cause them anything,” said Brianna Couture of Agawam.

