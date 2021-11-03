Agawam City Council discuss changing mayor term length to four years

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam city council met Wednesday evening to discuss a mayor’s term length.

The council discussed on whether to change the term for mayor from two to four years. This all comes just a day after the city’s election was held.

Cecilia Calabrese, Vice President of the Agawam City council said, “It makes sense to me that we extend the term of mayor to four years so that as the chief executive in the city the mayor isn’t either just coming off an election or running for re-election. That the mayor, who ever that may be will have a full four years to administer the needs of the city without having to worry about elections.”

Wednesday’s meeting was just a discussion but 22News will bring you any final decisions once they are made.