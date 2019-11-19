Agawam City Council holds hearing on marijuana ban

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A hearing was held Monday night on amending the code of the town to ban recreational marijuana.

After nearly two years of a city-implemented temporary moratorium on recreational sales, voters decided to stay the course, which means no pot shops in Agawam.

But Agawam resident William Clark told 22News the ban only applies to pot sales in town, not marijuana cultivation.

“A company can come in here and create an agreement with the town to do cultivation,” said Clark. “So anything else besides retail will still be allowed in Agawam, you just can’t have a retail store.”

The council will formally vote to ban retail marijuana in the next meeting, which will take place in December.