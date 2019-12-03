Agawam City Council moves forward with ban on recreational pot sales

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam City Council and Planning Board held a joint public meeting Monday night to discuss the ban of recreational marijuana facilities.

After nearly two years of a city-implemented temporary moratorium on recreational sales, voters decided in a referendum last month to stay the course which means no pot shops in Agawam.

The City Council and planning board moved forward with that vote Monday night.

“The town right now is in the process,” Mark Paleologopoulos, chairman of the planning board told 22News. “They have to read it one more time but this council meeting, the town will go forward with a ban or a prohibition on recreational marijuana facilities in the town of Agawam.”

The City Council will meet once again on December 16 to officially wrap up regulations on the ban.