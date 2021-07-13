Agawam City Council to share concerns on proposed Southwick Carvana project

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – City councilors will attend the Southwick Planning Board’s second public meeting on a proposed Carvana project next week, to express how it will negatively impact their city.

The Agawam City Council voted on Monday to approve a resolution that states in part, “while the location is in Southwick, Agawam will be significantly impacted due to the increase in traffic as one of the primary routes to and from the facility will include Route 57 and the Feeding Hills intersection.”

Carvana wants to build a massive used car processing facility in Southwick that would bring 2,660 passenger vehicle trips and 90 car-carrier trips to and from daily. The vehicles would pass through Feeding Hills, Westfield, West Springfield, and Granby, Connecticut.

The controversial proposed Carvana project has seen opposition from three neighboring communities. On July 1, Westfield city councilors voted to monitor the proposed project due to the potential negative impacts it might have on their city as well.

Residents in Southwick, Agawam, and Westfield have all rejected the project since it was proposed, saying it would increase traffic, ruin roads, and cause safety issues in the area. The Southwick Planning Board will hold the second public hearing on July 20.