Agawam city councilors agree on mayor pay bump

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam City Council voted Monday to increase the salary of their mayor.

According to Vice President of the Agawam City Council, Cecilia Calabrese, the salary term for the mayor was amended to $110,000 a year. Originally, it was $85,000.

Monday night’s vote was the second reading of the ordinance and was approved with a vote of 8 yes’s and 3 no’s.

According to Calabrese, a survey was conducted of what local mayors in western Massachusetts were being paid.

“Being mayor is really a 24/7 job,” Calabrese told 22News. “There is something to be said to offer someone an executive-level salary compensation package to someone who is willing to run a town the size of Agawam.”

The mayor’s salary increase will be enacted next year.