AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular Agawam coffee shop has become even more popular since it’s owner earmarked this week’s earnings to help the embattled people of Ukraine.

Since Craig Jurasz, owner of Agawam’s Java Stop on Springfield Street, announced he was donating every dime and dollar this week for Ukraine relief, sales have surged. Customers have responded in large numbers.

Employee Sara Cowell told 22News, “He’s just so happy that the community is so supportive. The line this weekend was more than we could have asked for.”

Customers told 22News the Java Stop gesture provided them with a way to help the Ukrainian people.

Craig Jurasz said he will donate every dollar he’s earned from this past Saturday through this coming Friday to help the people of Ukraine.