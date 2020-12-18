Agawam conducting age, dementia-friendly survey to help older residents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Council on Aging is conducting a community survey that will help older adults and people who provide care for the elderly in Agawam.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Age & Dementia Friendly Agawam working group has developed a survey to gather input from older adults and their caregivers on a number of aspects of the community that makes it a good place in which to grow old.

The results of this survey and the public forums that will be scheduled after the first of the year will help the group develop a Community Assessment and Action Plan.

The release states the report will be submitted to the AARP and Dementia Friendly Massachusetts, providing the town with an official designation as an Age and Dementia Friendly Community and a road map for changes that can make the town a more welcoming place for people of all ages and abilities.

“Meeting the needs of the older residents inherently makes a community better for residents of all ages; whether it is improved infrastructure and access to services, or using technology to provide greater access to public meetings and social opportunities, everyone will be better served when we apply an Age-Friendly lens to understanding the needs of our community,” Michael Squindo, Director of the Agawam Council on Aging said.

The Agawam Livable Community Survey is available here and will be available in Spanish and Russian by January 1 and will be open until the end of January 2021. For more information contact Becky Basch at bbasch@pvpc.org.

The Agawam Council on Aging partnered with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission for this community assessment.