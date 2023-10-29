AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Congregational Church will host their annual family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Agawam Congregational Church, they will have candy, trunks to judge, and more.

It is being asked by the church to bring a box of elbow macaroni or a jar of pasta sauce to support their Loaves & Fishes ministry and you will be entered into a special raffle.

Trunk-or-treating involves people coming together in a safe location, like a school parking lot, filling their car’s trunk with Halloween candy, and letting their kids trick-or-treat from one car to the next. This is a great alternative as it offers some benefits for parents, kids, and neighbors.

The Trunk-or-Treat will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will run until 6:00 p.m. If you’re interested in having a trunk at this event, email office@agawamcong.com or call 413-786-7111.