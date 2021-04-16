Agawam considers change to zoning ordinance on cannabis businesses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam is considering making a change to its zoning rules after Chez Josef owners announced that they are selling the property.

The proposal would change the zoning ordinance so that cannabis businesses in industrial areas can be spaced at a minimum of 225 feet to a residence, rather than 500 feet between property lines. Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli is hoping this will make properties more attractive for businesses including marijuana cultivators, whether that’s at the site of Chez Josef or somewhere else.

“I don’t want that particular building to sit without anything, something coming into it. Ideally I and the city council would love to see a similar business coming in but I don’t see that going to happen,” said Mayor Sapelli.

The Mayor told 22News the town has been getting a lot of interest from marijuana businesses. The proposal change will be on the agenda for the next city council meeting.