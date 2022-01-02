Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity changes the lives of two Agawam residents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Can one phone call change your life? For one couple in Agawam one phone call did just that.

Agawam resident Mariann, reached out to the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH), unsure if they would be able to help her, but little did she know that this organization does more than build houses.

Mariann’s husband of 18 years has suffered for the past four years with Alzheimer’s. This alone has caused many challenges for the couple, such as accessibility and mobility without the proper tools and ramps to make day-to-day tasks simpler.

And this call that Mariann made would change both of their lives. She soon was able to learn about all of the great services, and assistance programs that the GSHFH program offered.

The organization provides assistance through the home preservation program, which provides affordable micro-loans to qualifying homeowners who are in need of help with accessibility modifications, home weatherization, general home repairs, yard cleanup, and landscaping.

And GSHFH was able to partner with Able Home Accessibility, Inc. to affix a ramp to the couple’s Agawam home side entrance.

“I was so unsure of how to take him down stairs. If he falls, I’d go with him,” Mariann said. “Having Habitat’s help is a godsend.”

GSHFH dedicates their efforts to empowering local communities, and serve low-income families by providing the opportunity to attain a home, or receive a variety of services. And over the last 34 years they have been able to help over 100 families like Mariann’s, and strengthening their communities along the way.

“It’s always great when we can help a family make their home safer so they can continue calling it home,” said Aimee Giroux, GSHFH executive director.



