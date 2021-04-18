Agawam Cultural Council begins 17th season series about a woman living in the victorian era

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Cultural Council is gearing up for the seventeenth season of its applause series.

The series will continue virtually on May 7, with a one-woman show all about victorian era life and fashion.



Kandie Carle’s one-woman show the victorian lady in the 1890s gilded age demonstrates life in the victorian age using authentically reproduced garments.

Carle highlights not only the differences but also numerous similarities between contemporary society and that of our victorian ancestors



The pre-recorded performance will be presented on the town of Agawam’s public access channel, as well as on Agawam media’s website.