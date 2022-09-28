WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E welcomed their neighboring friends that just border West Springfield.

The fair saluted the town of Agawam. The neighboring community and it’s businesses benefit from the annual fair. 22news spoke to an Agawam resident at the Big E.

Stephanie Steed of Agawam said, “The Big E is always a time to enjoy the sights and sounds and friends. We come and just hangout for the whole day. We’ve been here all day, it’s just a nice way to come together as a community.”

Thursday the Big E welcomes residents of Westfield. If you haven’t had a chance to join in on the festivities your time is running out. The fair is winding down and wraps up this Sunday.