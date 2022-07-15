AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Department of Public Works will be performing pavement preservation work including crack sealing and fog sealing.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Town of Agawam Department of Public Works, the road work will be done on the following streets:

Alexander Drive.

Cypress Terrace.

Line Street.

Redwood Drive.

Beverly Lane.

Edgewater Road.

Maynard Street.

Sycamore Terrace.

Chestnut Lane.

Farmington Circle.

Moylan Lane.

Walter Way.

Crack sealing will begin Friday, and fog sealing with be done from August 1st to August 3rd.

Residents are being asked not to park their cars within the listed streets during the construction period. Traffic delays are expected and residents are being encouraged to plan accordingly.