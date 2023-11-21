SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a successful second day for Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon.

Morning show hosts Bax and Nagle are in the middle of their 52-hour broadcast from MGM Springfield to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for the Open Pantry.

On Tuesday, students at the Benjamin Phelps School in Agawam dropped off more than 5,300 food items that they collected as part of a school-wide competition. Their principal told 22News that the students were eager to give back.

“We like to teach our students the importance of being charitable, giving, helping out those that are less fortunate, and those that are in need, especially this time of year, as part of helping to build a sense of community,” said Andy Villamaino, Principal at Benjamin Phelps School in Agawam.

There is still time to make a donation, the Mayflower Marathon wraps up Wednesday at 10 a.m. The goal is to beat last year’s total of more than $170,000 and they’re on their way, at last check, more than $127,000 had been raised. To donate visit Rock102.com.