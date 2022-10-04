AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A home on Hendom Drive was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday morning.

Agawam firefighters were called to a house fire around 9:23 a.m. Tuesday morning on Hendom Drive. Firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to the garage with a minimum spread into other parts of the home. A photo shared by the Agawam Fire Department shows damage to the exteriors and windows above the garage.

Credit: Agawam Fire Department

The fire is being investigated by the Agawam Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office. Several surrounding fire departments were called in to assist in covering parts of the town while crews extinguished the fire.