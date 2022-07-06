AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department ran a very successful and demanding program to install new smoke detectors in resident’s homes but have now run out of funding. In order to keep the program going, they are asking for the community to support the program.

“We would love to keep replacing old or nonfunctioning hardwired smoke detectors in Agawam’s homes. But, unfortunately, all the available grant funding to purchase the detectors has been spent.” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois.

The Agawam Fire Department partnered with the American Red Cross through the month of June to install free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in resident’s homes. The program was in demand and the fire department’s funding has been depleted. While the Red Cross helped provide battery operated detectors, according to state fire code, they cannot replace hard wired detectors in homes.

Hard wired detectors are more common in buildings built after 1997 and are connected directly to a building’s electrical system, utilizing a battery backup in the event of a power failure.

Community members interested in donating to the smoke detector replacement program can send their donations to the Agawam Fire Department Gift Account at 800 Main Street.