Agawam Fire Department called to fire on Bowles Road

Southampton reports third COVID-19 related death
AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department was called to a fire at 153 Bowles Road Friday morning.

The Agawam Fire Department confirmed the fire at OMG Roofing Products around 10:30 a.m. but was unable to provide any additional information.

According to Vice President of Human Resources Sarah Corrigan, they noticed smoke in the building and called 911 immediately. Corrigan said they don’t know where or how the fire started and it may have been in some small ductwork in the building

The Agawam Fire Department is working to determine how the fire started. Corrigan said if they need to close to fix repairs they hope it’ll happen quickly because they’re an essential business.

