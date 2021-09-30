Agawam Fire Department improves fire protection rating

AGAWAM Mass. (WWLP)- The Agawam Fire Department receives a new fire protection rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

A recent review of the fire department’s fire protection capabilities conducted in June and July resulted in a rating of three, a one-point improvement from the previous review conducted in 2014. The ISO rating is based on a scale between 1 and 10, the lower the number the better the rating.

The Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirios attributes the upgraded rating to improvements in fire department training, technology, emergency dispatching, and improvements in water system and hydrant maintenance.

“We’ve implemented a number of new programs and systems since the 2014 evaluation that have

resulted in improved ISO scores. This has resulted in safety enhancements for the public and

emergency responders alike,” said Sirios.

The ISO evaluation focuses on fire department response capability, training, staffing, and equipment. The town’s water supply and 911 dispatch resources are also assessed.

The new ISO rating could benefit local homeowners and businesses. Insurance carriers use the ISO rating to calculate and determine insurances premiums which could lead to savings.

If a communities ISO rating improves it means that the fire department is better equipped to deal with emergencies and property is better protected from loss. Residents should contact

their insurance carriers to determine if the improved ISO rating will affect their insurance costs.