Agawam Fire Dept. upgrading equipment for river rescue

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Ice and flooding rivers have been dangerous in our community, that is why the Agawam Fire Department wants to upgrade equipment to aid in river rescue efforts.

Agawam Fire was awarded $5,995 in funding from the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund offered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.

The fire department wants to use the money to purchase an inflatable water and ice rescue craft. The craft will have many benefits including keeping rescuers safe while on running water, including the Connecticut River.

“When there was a searching on the river for a missing person, firefighters were forced to engage in very risky actions in the Connecticut River,” said Fire Chief Alan Sirois of the Agawam Fire Department. “Without the use of this particular tool that they didn’t have at their disposal.”

Agawam City Council will be voting on a resolution on whether to accept the grant money in September.

If approved, the Agawam Fire Department hopes to have the craft launched before the end of the year.

It will be used with other municipalities within the Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue team.