FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam firefighters were called to 870 Springfield Street for a reported house fire Thursday night.

According to an alert sent to 22News, firefighters were sent to Springfield Street for heavy fire throughout the structure. 22News sent crews to the area and saw heavy smoke and crime scene tape around the site.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update it as more information is given.