Agawam first responders ready for COVID-19 vaccinations

AGAWAM (WWLP) — More COVID-19 vaccines are on the way. Next in line is the more than 45,000 first responders here in Massachusetts.

“Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and all first responders work in risky situations every day,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “And this vaccine will protect them from COVID and the terrible illness that can come with it.”

First responders will have three options on how to recieve the vaccine.

Qualifying departments that plan to vaccinate more than 200 individuals can request vaccines to be administered on-site.

First responders can also schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 vaccination sites in Massachusetts.

Mass vaccination sites are in development for first responders that will also likely be used in later phases.

FIRST RESPONDERS VACCINE LOCATIONS/ REQUIRMENTS

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said they will begin administering the vaccine starting Wednesday, January 13.

“It will certainly keep our responders a lot safer in the field,” said Chief Sirois. “We have been transporting COVID patients pretty regularly since his all began and it’s a hazardous job so I am happy to see the vaccine out for protection,” Chief Sirois said.

Massachusetts first responders are asked to check their eligibility for the vaccine as well as sign up for the vaccine in advance.

First responders are also required to receive both doses of the vaccine at the same site location.