Agawam fundraiser held in honor of victims of deadly NH motorcycle accident

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser was held Tuesday night in Agawam for the Fallen 7, the group of marine motorcycle club members killed in a crash in New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts Chapter of Honor and Remember hosted the fundraiser at Agawam Cinemas Tuesday night to honor the victims of that deadly crash.

The theater had a special showing of the film “Wild Hogs,” a movie about a group of motorcycle enthusiasts, and the proceeds will be to the Jarhead Motorcycle Club, of which the 7 victims were members.

An organizer of the fundraiser told 22News why they wanted to raise funds locally. Bob Kainealves of Throttle Rocker Magazine said, “We all want to do our part to help out what happened in New Hampshire to the Jarheads M.C., our military family. We wanted to help. We wanted to be here.”

A check will be presented to the club on Saturday at a remembrance for the victims being held at Gillette Stadium.