AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An assisted living facility in Agawam honored one of their health care workers on Monday.

Maria Cruz has been a CNA at The Atrium at Cardinal Drive for over 25 years, a rarity in today’s healthcare climate. Maria has been caring for people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and their families and has touched thousands of local lives. In addition to caring for patients at The Atrium, she also cares for her elderly parents at home.

State Senator John Velis, Mayor Bill Sapelli of Agawam, and others gathered to recognize Maria’s service to the Springfield area community on Monday at The Atrium at Cardinal Drive in Agawam.

“Oh it feels wonderful. I can’t believe it, it’s been 25 years, it’s been a wonderful journey,” said Cruz.

A spokesperson for the healthcare facility said Maria’s work has touched thousands of local residents.