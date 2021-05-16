Agawam held a tag sale to raise money for the historic Captain Charles Leonard House

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam’s historic pride and joy, the Captain Charles Leonard house, will benefit from Sunday’s tag sale to help preserve the community house.

The vintage 1805 Captain Charles Leonard House has become a historic showplace and centerpiece for numerous town functions over the years. The beautiful day helped bring out bargain hunters, whose purchases from the vast array of antique items will help pay for the cost of renovations to the Leonard house.

Phil Kimball of Agawam told 22News, “this is a fundraiser for the Captain Charles Leonard House, which is a nonprofit organization. There’s a lot of original parts to it that need a lot of upgrading and repairs.”

A considerable number of Agawam residents turned out to make a tag sale purchase that will hopefully pay for improvements to their beloved early 19th century artifact which at one time had been a stagecoach tavern.