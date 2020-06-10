Agawam High School celebrates seniors with car parade

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools are closed early because of the coronavirus, so high school graduations look a bit different now.

Agawam High School decided they didn’t want to end the school year without honoring their graduating seniors. Committee members and the administration at the school put together a car parade to celebrate the seniors and all of their accomplishments.

The parade of cars went through the town around 7 p.m. Tuesday, ending back at the high school. The town came together along the route cheering and supporting them as they took the next step towards their futures.

“Our school committee member Shelley Reed came up with the idea,” said Thomas Schnepp, principal. I spoke with Sgt. Grasso who quickly came up with a route that got people in places to pull it off. So we are just excited to honor our seniors, it’s been a tough year for them but they’ve handled it with grace.

Agawam High School seniors, Nadia Ghareeb and Cassie Reed said, “With everything that’s happened this year, it’s nice that the town and administration worked so hard to give us something special to look forward to.”

Although their senior year did not go as planned, their graduation will be something they will remember forever.