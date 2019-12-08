Agawam High School Hockey team donates busload of toys for ‘Toys for Tots’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam High School Hockey team is helping children in need this holiday season.

A bus donated by King Ward of Chicopee arrived at 22News Sunday afternoon.

The bus filled with toys for tots generated by the Agawam High School Hockey team for the second consecutive year.

The 22News lobby now contains the many dozens of toys these teens collected with the help of the Agawam business community.

These young men expressed pride in what they had done to brighten the lives of so many children in need.

Agawam High School Senior Robert D’Angelo told 22News, “It’s a great cause, It’s a great team, very nice to everyone, help the other kids out who are less fortunate.”

Fellow Agawam High School senior Dylan Sliech said that he was grateful for the numerous donations made by local Agawam residents.

“We’re very thankful to everyone who came out, We had so many people come in, they were generous, it was a great opportunity to be part of it,” said Sliech.

Parents of players such as Anthony Grasso, are so proud of their son’s commitment to helping others during the holiday season.

“As parents, it’s our responsibility to teach our kids, I don’t care if you’re five or 23,” said Grasso. “We’re always teaching, especially student-athletes, seeing them giving back to the community.”

22News thanks the Agawam high school hockey team for a job well done.

There’s still time for you to help fill the 22News station for the ‘Toy for Tots’ toy drive.

With the December 16th deadline coming up fast, we urge you to buy a toy, a game, a bike if you can and bring that gift to the 22News station lobby.

We’ll be waiting to personally thank you for your generosity.