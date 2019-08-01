Agawam hit with heavy rain, damaging winds

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Agawam and Feeding Hills were pelted with some heavy rain and wind Wednesday, and it took down a number of trees and did not out power in a few patches of town.

In parts of western Massachusetts, the storm was brief but brutal.

“Just a big thunder and lightning and then all of a sudden it started raining,” Rick Benoit of West Springfield described. “It was here and gone in about twelve minutes. It was really windy, raining sideways pretty aggressively.”

In Feeding Hills, the weather toppled a large tree on North Street extension, falling right at one home’s front door. But the homeowner told 22News the heaviest parts of the tree didn’t hit the home, and she wasn’t expecting munch damage.

There were patches of power outages in the neighborhood, but crews were already making repairs by the late afternoon.

It was a close call for another Agawam resident, who sent 22News video of a tree that crashed through a fence and near their deck, but didn’t appear to do any major damage.

In Feeding Hills, if a tree limb had fallen a few feet in the other direction, one man wasn’t sure he’d still be driving.

“Kind of scary because I have my two cars right there and thank god it didn’t fall on my cars, or my driveway or my house,” Sergui Kribakoe said.

According to Eversource’s Outage Map, all power was restored by Wednesday evening.