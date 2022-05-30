AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For Memorial Day in Agawam, the city held a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Bridge.

Once the ceremony ended, their honorary parade started at the Agawam Middle School and Town Hall, making it’s way down Main Street to Veterans green where a ceremony was held.

Navy Veteran Roger Jones with the Agawam Lions Club shared what Memorial Day means to him, “Memorial Day to me is to celebrate hero’s, to celebrate those who have sacrificed, the ultimate sacrifice, for their country.”

People from many surrounding communities turned up for the honorary event and parade.