Agawam hosts presentation on climate change for town residents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Agawam is working on plans to be environmentally conscious.

In partnership with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, the town hosted a presentation on climate change Wednesday night.

During the presentation, speakers discussed topics like temperature change and issues with water runoff in Agawam and other parts of western Massachusetts.

The town’s goal is to become more resilient in the face of climate change. The resilience work is being funded through a state grant.

You can find more information about the grant here.

