AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting on Tuesday November 28th at 8 a.m., the town of Agawam will be installing pavement markings on three different portions of Springfield Street.

They start from the Junior High School to Mill Street, then Sarat Ford to Agawam Trailer Court

And from Mill Street to Poplar Street.

Traffic will be reduced down to alternating single lanes until the paint dries. Traffic delays or detours may occur, so residents are urged to plan accordingly.