AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Agawam’s most recognizable landmarks held it’s annual summer craft beer tasting and BBQ event Friday evening.

The Captain Charles Leonard House put a pause on it’s extensive preservation work that is currently underway, to host the event to benefit the conservation efforts.

There was a wide variety of local craft beer on hand. This nearly 220-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places and holds a fundraiser each year that has a highly sought after ticket.

Phillip Kimball, Board of Trustees Member, telling 22News, “Right now it’s a corporation where the board of trustees is responsible for keeping it going for future generations for people to come in and enjoy it.”

The Captain Charles Leonard House was built in 1805 as a stage tavern to service travelers on the Hartford/Boston route. The house was restored in the late 1930s.