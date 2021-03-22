Agawam Library offering books specializing in homeschooling

AGAWAM (WWLP)– The Agawam Public Library is offering books to supplement home learning for students from Kindergarten through Grade 6.

This book series is called “180 Days,” a reference to the number of days in an academic school year. Each book is tailored to a specific grade level and covers either science, social studies or geography. The books include worksheets to reinforce the topics that are covered. Patrons can make copies of worksheets for use at home.

There are no restrictions on how many can be checked out at one time, but the library requests patrons only take what they need and leave the others available for others to check out.

To reserve the books patrons should call the library at 413-789-1550 ext. 3 and ask for them to be held, or make an appointment to come into the library to browse the books or other materials in the Parent/Teacher Resource section.